BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 City Of London Group Plc :
* John Kent is standing down as a director and chief executive of company with effect from 30 April 2016
* Announce that Jason Granite has agreed to join board as an executive director with immediate effect
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture