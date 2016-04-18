April 18 Gilde Buy Out Partners

* Funds advised by Gilde Buy Out Partners announce acquisition of Amor Group from funds advised by 3i Group Plc and funds managed by 3i

* Terms of agreement have not been disclosed

* Pursuant to deal, management team of Amor, led by Marcus Hoffmann, will become a significant shareholder in co

* New shareholders intend to further support co's growth trajectory initiated during the ownership of 3i

* Operational management of Amor will remain with the incumbent management team