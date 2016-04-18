BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Gilde Buy Out Partners
* Funds advised by Gilde Buy Out Partners announce acquisition of Amor Group from funds advised by 3i Group Plc and funds managed by 3i
* Terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Pursuant to deal, management team of Amor, led by Marcus Hoffmann, will become a significant shareholder in co
* New shareholders intend to further support co's growth trajectory initiated during the ownership of 3i
* Pursuant to deal, management team of Amor, led by Marcus Hoffmann, will become a significant shareholder in co
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture