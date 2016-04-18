April 18 Fitch on UK life sector:

* FCA probes, Brexit key uncertainties for UK life sector

* Outcome of Brexit referendum and of 2 major regulatory investigations are key remaining uncertainties for UK life insurers in 2016

* Leave vote in June's referendum would add operational,regulatory complexity for UK insurers active in EU but should ultimately be manageable

* Overall, rating outlook for sector is stable, reflecting diverse business mix of firms and their strong capital positions