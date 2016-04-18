April 18 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Announces recommended public offer to holders of shares in Vivoline Medical

* Offers for every share in Vivoline Medical 1.2921 Swedish crown in cash and 0.1543 shares in Xvivo Perfusion

* The consideration corresponds to a value of about 9.32 Swedish crowns per share

* Says the total value of the offer amounts to about 128.5 million Swedish crowns ($15.79 million)

* Cash part of the offer is fully funded by Xvivo Perfusion's own current liquid funds