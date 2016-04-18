BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Announces recommended public offer to holders of shares in Vivoline Medical
* Offers for every share in Vivoline Medical 1.2921 Swedish crown in cash and 0.1543 shares in Xvivo Perfusion
* The consideration corresponds to a value of about 9.32 Swedish crowns per share
* Says the total value of the offer amounts to about 128.5 million Swedish crowns ($15.79 million)
* Cash part of the offer is fully funded by Xvivo Perfusion's own current liquid funds Source text: bit.ly/23Gvs9J Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1368 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.