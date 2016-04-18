BRIEF-Bravura Solutions signed long-term contract with Stanlib Wealth
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts
April 18 Q-Free ASA :
* Says has been awarded a contract extension by Miami Dade Expressway (MDX), Miami, FL, US, at a value of 16 million Norwegian crowns ($1.92 million)
* Contract extension authorises system upgrades and technical support through June 2018
* Extension period starts in June 2016
($1 = 8.3147 Norwegian crowns)
