BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Immunicum AB :
* Announces phase I/II data showing tumor specific immune responses that directly correlate with prolonged survival rates for the majority of liver cancer patients treated with INTUVAX
* Results show that INTUVAX induces higher frequency of tumor specific CD8 + T cells in the peripheral blood in majority of fully-treated patients
* Sees clear correlation between increased incidence of these tumor-specific CD8 + T cells and prolonged survival
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.