April 18 Moody's on Chinese banks:

* Chinese banks' asset quality and profitability will remain pressured in 2016

* Expects SME loan books to remain pressured, also expects to see a shift towards more distress in larger corporate loan books

* Expect increased profitability pressure in 2016, due to continued rise in credit costs,ongoing asset,liability re-pricing