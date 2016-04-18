BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 Prologis Inc
* Entered into amended, restated global senior credit agreement
* May obtain loans, procure issuance of letters of credit in various currencies on revolving basis not exceeding $3 billion
* Global facility to mature on april 14, 2020, operating partnership may extend maturity date of facility to oct 14, 2020 and april 14, 2021
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture