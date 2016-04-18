April 18 Prologis Inc

* Entered into amended, restated global senior credit agreement

* May obtain loans, procure issuance of letters of credit in various currencies on revolving basis not exceeding $3 billion

* Global facility to mature on april 14, 2020, operating partnership may extend maturity date of facility to oct 14, 2020 and april 14, 2021