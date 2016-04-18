BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC - "Longer we stay in negative interest rates, more the damage to the system"
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture