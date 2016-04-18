April 18 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy begins production at edam east

* First oil at 10,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) development was achieved about seven weeks following startup of steaming operations

* Two additional Lloyd thermal projects are expected to begin production in Q3

* Husky's total thermal production is expected to reach approximately 80,000 bbls/day by end of 2016