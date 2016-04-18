BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA (CCTPL), signs a 3-year deal with the Spain-based Dismedica SA for distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Spain and Portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture