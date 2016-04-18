Witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground following blast in British arena-BBC
LONDON, May 23 A witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground at a music venue where there were confirmed fatalities after a reported explosion, the BBC said on Monday.
April 18 Euronext:
* Witbe raised 15.4 million euro in IPO, market capitalisation of 37.1 million euro ($41.92 million)
* Admission price and issue price of Witbe shares was set at 9.68 euro Source text: bit.ly/23GJnfW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 23 A witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground at a music venue where there were confirmed fatalities after a reported explosion, the BBC said on Monday.
HANOVER, Germany, May 22 Volkswagen's top executive said some managers are resisting the German carmaker's push for a new era of accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to establish a new corporate culture.