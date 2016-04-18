April 18 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford trust announces planned sale of 5-hotel select-service portfolio

* To sell a 5-hotel, 1,396-room portfolio of select-service hotels for $142 million in cash to noble investment group

* Expects net proceeds from disposition to be approximately $37 million after debt repayment and transaction costs

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale for general corporate purposes including net debt reduction, stock buybacks

* Deal purchase price, including projected capex to be invested by noble