April 18 Cegid Group SA :
* Announces a block disposal project followed by a tender
offer with a consortium composed of Silver Lake Partners and
Altaone
* Directors of Cegid Group met to review terms and
conditions of envisaged disposal by Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie
and I.C.M.I. of their whole stake in Cegid Group
* Closing of block purchase will be followed by filing of a
mandatory tender offer with Autorite des Marches Financiers, at
a price of 62.25 euros ($70.39) per share
* Offer values 100 pct ordinary shares issued, or to be
issued, of Cegid Group at 580 million euros
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
