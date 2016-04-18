Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Golden Entertainment Inc
* On april 15, 2016 entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of amusement services LLC
* Company plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Upon closing, management expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.