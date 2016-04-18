BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Psg Group Ltd
* Fy recurring headline earnings increased by 33 pct to 788 cents per share
* Dividend for year increased by 50 pct to 300 cents per share
* Fy headline earnings decreased by 19 pct to 666.2 cents per share as a result of a non-recurring headline loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture