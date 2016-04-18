Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Stemcells Inc Says 6
* Stemcells inc says presents interim results from its phase ii pathway study in chronic cervical spinal cord injury
* Company expects to release detailed final 12-month results on this first open-label cohort later this quarter
* Month results from cohort i showed that muscle strength had improved in five of six patients
* Stemcells inc says four of these five patients also demonstrated improved performance on functional tasks assessing dexterity and fine motor skills
* Projecting to complete enrollment by end of september so that we can have final results in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.