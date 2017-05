April 18 Zenith Bank Plc :

* 3-month ended Mar. 31, 2016 group gross earnings of 99.44 billion naira versus 113.32 billion naira year ago

* 3-month group profit before tax of 32.12 billion naira versus 33.13 billion naira year ago

* Says directors did not recommend payment of any dividend for the group's first quarter results to 31 March 2016 Source: bit.ly/1S5hUgJ Further company coverage: