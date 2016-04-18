Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 AltaGas Ltd :
* Says David W. Cornhill has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2016
* Says David M. Harris, previously AltaGas' President and Chief Operating Officer, has succeeded David Cornhill
* Says David Cornhill continues to serve as Chairman of board of directors and founder of AltaGas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.