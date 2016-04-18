BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Core Oakley Station LLC -
* Says It Has Sold $4.2 Mln In Equity Financing - Sec filing
* Core oakley station llc discloses in form d with u.s. Sec that the total offering amount was for $4.2 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Vxk4bq (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: