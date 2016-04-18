April 18 AK BARS Bank :

* FY 2015 net interest income 1.21 billion roubles ($18.22 million) versus 7.52 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 loss for the period 2.66 billion roubles versus loss of 1.11 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 provision for loan impairment 14.73 billion roubles versus 2.04 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 1.97 billion roubles versus 1.66 billion roubles year ago

* Says core capital adequacy ratio as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 7.30 pct versus 7.27 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Wb7PAl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3957 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)