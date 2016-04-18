BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Caisse de dépôt et placement du québec says will consolidate investments in public and private companies under leadership of chief investment officer
* Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec Says To Regroup All Infrastructure Investment Activities, Operations Under Its Newly Created unit, CDPQ infra Source text for Eikon:
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: