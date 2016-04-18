BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Kids Brands House NV :
* To issue convertible bond with volume of up to 3.0 million euros, coupon of 6 pct p.a. and term until April 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: