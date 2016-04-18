BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Phaserx Inc :
* Phaserx Inc files for IPO of up to $25.3 Mln - SEC filing
* Have applied to list our common stock on the Nasdaq capital market under the symbol "PZRX"
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* Phaserx Inc says Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd is acting as the sole bookrunner and underwriter of the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Phaserx Inc] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: