April 18 Phaserx Inc :

* Phaserx Inc files for IPO of up to $25.3 Mln - SEC filing

* Have applied to list our common stock on the Nasdaq capital market under the symbol "PZRX"

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee

* Phaserx Inc says Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd is acting as the sole bookrunner and underwriter of the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Phaserx Inc] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)