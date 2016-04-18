April 18 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Issues bonds worth 125 million Swedish crowns ($15.37 million)

* Bonds were issued at price of 102.170 percent of par value

* Bonds are with floating coupon rate of STIBOR 3m + 490 basis points

* Bonds have final maturity on Oct. 15, 2018

