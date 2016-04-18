Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Sees 2016 total investment target at $170 million - $190 million
* Says ongoing Aksaray Factory to hold $120 million - $140 million of the target investment amount in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.