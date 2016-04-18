Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Moody's On American Airlines
* Moody's affirms Ba3 CFR of American Airlines; Assigns Ba1 rating to new credit facility
* Stable outlook reflects moody's expectation of little change in the company's metrics profile through 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.