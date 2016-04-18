BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Realtime Immersion, Inc says it has sold $9.3 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Realtime Immersion, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. Sec that the total offering amount was for $11.3 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1Vy03Ss (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: