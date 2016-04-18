BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Coface SA :
* Coface to cede French state export guarantees to Bpifrance before end 2016
* Up until transfer, Coface will continue to manage public guarantees and to be remunerated for this service by French state
* Reduction in costs linked to managing public guarantees activity has led to a reduction in remuneration of 2.7 million euros ($3.05 million) for fiscal year 2015
* This adjustment will be accounted for on March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: