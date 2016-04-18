April 18 Nordstrom Inc :
* Nordstrom announces operating model improvements to better
support customers' changing expectations
* Nordstrom Inc says company is expecting that approximately
350 to 400 positions will be reduced
* Nordstrom Inc says changes are estimated to generate
savings of approximately $60 million in fiscal 2016
* Nordstrom Inc says positions will primarily be in its
corporate center and regional support teams, and process should
be completed by end of Q2
* Financial impact of strategic initiatives incorporated in
company's financial outlook that was provided on february 18,
2016
* Employees whose roles are eliminated will receive
separation pay and benefits
