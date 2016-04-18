BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
April 18 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Goodrich's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing; ratings to be withdrawn
* Downgrades follow co's announcement that it voluntarily filed for reorganization under chapter 11 of US bankruptcy code
* Goodrich's other ratings were unchanged and outlook remained negative Source text (bit.ly/1SVu203) Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.