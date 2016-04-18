BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs new leases in Japan and China
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China
April 18 Calpers
* Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan
* Plan aligns real estate, infrastructure, and forestland programs, maintains existing focus and direction
* Asset class will continue to focus on investing in "high quality core assets" primarily in u.s. Markets through separate accounts
* Significant additions include hard cap on development opportunities, increased leverage monitoring measure, and a pilot real estate program
* Items for future review such as real assets benchmarks, role of forestland program, real assets allocation will be examined in 2017
