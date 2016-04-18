April 18 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Updating operating margin guidance for q1 2016 to
approximately 21.5 percent
* Adjusted cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (casm
ex-fuel) for q1 is estimated to be down about 2 percent
* Expect q1 adjusted casm ex-fuel would have been down about
4.5 percent excluding items
* For q1 2016, we estimate total revenue per available seat
mile declined approximately 14 percent year over year
* Sees q1 capacity up 26.5 percent
* "continue to see modest pressure on take rates for certain
ancillary items" which is correlated to low fare levels in
markets
Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XFrNlv
