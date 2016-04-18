April 18 LCNB Corp

* Says reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Lcnb corp qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.30

* Says net interest income for the three months ended march 31, 2016 increased $444,000 from the comparable period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S