April 18 Garnero Group Acquisition Co

* Garnero group announces intention to adjourn extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to may 23, 2016

* Determined to adjourn meeting to give gc additional time to complete previously disclosed financial restructuring

* Extraordinary general meeting will be reconvened on may 23, 2016