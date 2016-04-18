April 18 Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital Says Owns 1.6 Pct Stake In Sunedison As Of April 15 - Sec filing

* Greenlight capital, inc. Had previously reported a 4 percent stake in Sunedison inc as of Jan 26, 2016

* David Einhorn reported a previous stake of 6.8% percent in Sunedison inc as of January 26, 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XFncjk (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)