BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Computer Sciences Corp :
* CSC signs three-year contract with transport for NSW
* Agreement, valued at more than AUD$100 million, includes option of two one-year extensions
* Agreement also calls for CSC to manage all third-parties that provide service and carriage to transport for NSW
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.