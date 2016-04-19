BRIEF-Cineline India recommends dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Definitive notice of interim result of public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV S.à r.l. For all publicly held registered shares of kuoni travel holding ltd
* Definitive interim result with 72.6 pct of Kuoni B shares tendered
* Public offer declared successful by Kiwi subject to certain offer conditions
* Additional acceptance period to start on April 20, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1XFRTos Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says recommended a dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its A-share private placement proposal