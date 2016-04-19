BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
(Corrects headline to show op profit was above expectations)
April 19 Netent
* Q1 revenues increased by 33.7% to SEK 345.4 (258.3) million
* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 128.1 (81.8)
* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 333 million SEK, EBIT at 118 million SEK
* Repeats ambition is to achieve continued strong sales growth in 2016
* Repeats foresees higher costs and larger investments in 2016 than in the previous yearSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.