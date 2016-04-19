BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* FFO expected at just under 20 million euros ($22.64 million) in 2016
* In 2015 fiscal year, real estate holdings of Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG almost tripled to reach roughly 930 million euros
* FY contractual annual net rental income reached a new dimension at 72 million euros. At start of 2015, it had amounted to 25 million euros
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25