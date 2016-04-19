April 19 Nicox SA :

* Submits new drug application for AC-170 to U.S. FDA

* Approval of the AC-170 NDA prior to 1st December 2016 will trigger a milestone payment of $35 million in Nicox shares to ex-Aciex shareholders or $10 million in Nicox shares if approval of the NDA is received after this date

* Also commenced an additional clinical safety study on AC-170