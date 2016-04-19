BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 3U Holding AG :
* Q1 sales of around 11.33 million euros ($12.83 million) versus 11.56 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 1.20 million euros versus 0.95 million euros year ago
* Q1 earnings of 0.10 million euros versus loss 0.36 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.