April 18 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill Barrett corporation updates commodity price and
derivative information and schedules first quarter 2016
financial results release date and conference call
* Bill Barrett Corp says expects to realize a cash commodity
derivative gain of $33.0 million in q1 due to positive
derivative positions
* Had derivative commodity swaps in place for Q1 of 2016 for
7,300 barrels of oil per day tied to wti pricing at $81.65 per
barrel
* Bill barrett corp says for remainder of 2016,
approximately 7,267 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an
average wti price of $76.72 per barrel
* Had derivative commodity swaps for Q1 5,000 mmbtu of
natural gas per day tied to nwpl regional pricing at
$4.10/mmbtu,no hedges in place for NGLS
* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as
Denver - Julesburg,Uinta basin infrastructure expands and local
pricing improves
