April 18 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $60 million - Sec filing

* Intend to apply to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "gemp"

* Jefferies, cowen and company, Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital partners are underwriting the ipo

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee