BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Hemfosa, Q1
* Q1 rental income 650 million Swedish crowns ($80.13 million) versus sek 589 million year ago
* Q1 profit from property management sek 340 million versus sek 265 million year ago
* Q1 rental income sek rental income amounted to msek 650 (589) million versus sek 589 million year ago
* Profit after tax amounted to msek 654 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1114 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25