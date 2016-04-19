BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Memscap SA :
* Q1 revenue of 2.8 million euro versus 3.4 million euro ($3.9 million) a year ago
* Q1 net profit of 0.0 million euro versus of 0.2 million euro a year ago
* Q1 operating profit of 0.0 million euro versus 0.3 million euro a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.