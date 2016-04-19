April 19 Klovern :

* Q1 operating surplus increased by 11 percent to 463 million Swedish crowns ($57.08 million)

* Q1 profit from property management increased by 29 percent to 293 million crowns

* Q1 net profit increased by 78 percent to 712 million crowns