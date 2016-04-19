BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Klovern :
* Q1 operating surplus increased by 11 percent to 463 million Swedish crowns ($57.08 million)
* Q1 profit from property management increased by 29 percent to 293 million crowns
* Q1 net profit increased by 78 percent to 712 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1111 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25