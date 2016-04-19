BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Basware Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 34.1 million euros ($38.61 million) versus 34.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 867,000 euros versus profit 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 2.7 million euros versus profit 1.1 million euros year ago
* For 2016 expects organic revenue growth of 5 percent or more for year at constant currencies
* Sees adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) around break-even in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.