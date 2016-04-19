BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
April 19 Gimv NV :
* Invests 6 million euro in G-therapeutics as part of a total series a financing of 26 million euro ($29.5 million)
* This investment will fund the company's clinical trials up to CE mark (EU) and IDE (US) approval Source text: bit.ly/1ShLM66 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25