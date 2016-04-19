BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Inquiries about the prospects of issuing new corporate bonds
* Has mandated Pareto Securities, ABG Sundal Collier, and Swedbank as financial advisors
* Proceeds from the potential transaction are to be used for refinancing its existing corporate bonds and for Magnolia's continuous expansion
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25